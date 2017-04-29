Zao Theatre presents ‘Nunsense, The Mega Musical’ May 5-20 and we have tickets

Zao Theatre offers “Nunsense, The Mega Musical” 7:30 p.m. Fridays and 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturdays May 5-20 at 550 S. Ironwood Drive in Apache Junction. For information and tickets, call 480-924-5122 or go to www.ZaoTheatre.com.
Zao Theatre has generously provided the Apache Junction/Gold Canyon Independent newspaper with a handful of tickets for the upcoming performances.
Anyone wishing to have a chance for a pair of free tickets need only to sign up for the daily e-newsletter for the Apache Junction/Gold Canyon Independent website at http://apachejunctionindependent.com/enewsletter/ then e-mail ajeditor@newszap.com with the subject line I SUBSCRIBED TO THE DAILY E-NEWSLETTER, all caps, so the e-mail will be filtered to the correct folder. If you previously signed up for the daily e-newsletter, then send an e-mail stating that.
Winners will be notified May 4 to pick up the tickets at the newspaper office, 2066 W. Apache Trail Suite 110.