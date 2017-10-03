Zao Theatre offers four productions in Apache Junction
Four performances are planned in 2017-18 at the Centerstage Church/Zao Theatre, 550 S. Ironwood Drive in Apache Junction. Tickets may be purchased at the box office there or online at http://www.zaotheatre.com/box_office.html.
The productions are:
•“Ragtime,” Oct. 27-Nov. 11.
•“Curses Foiled Again: A Melodrama,” Feb. 8-17.
•“Twelve Angry Jurors,” April 13-28.
•“The Elephant Man,” Aug. 23-Sept. 8.
