World-class entertainment in Gold Canyon

SunLand Promotions and The SunLand Showcase is bringing entertainment to Gold Canyon Golf Resort, 6100 S. Kings Ranch Road.
Hard to believe this is all happening in our backyard. Apache Junction and Gold Canyon will be the new “junction” for entertainment in the east Valley and all the Phoenix metro area.
Here is a glimpse of the upcoming shows:
Chance Tinder
Chance Tinder is the Southwest’s premier Elvis entertainer and has been named one of the top three Elvis’ in Las Vegas. He is to perform at 6 p.m. Jan. 12, Feb. 23 and March 20. Chance doesn’t simply imitate or sing the songs, he acts the way Elvis did, moves the way Elvis did and adds the nuances of expression that only an actor will add after investing hours in studying for his role. Chance has been a part of the Elvis Presley phenomenon since the late 1980s and is an alumnus of the Las Vegas award-winning celebrity look-alike production shows: Legends In Concert, American Superstars and Showstoppers Live.
Southwest Surfers
The Southwest Surfers, a Beach Boys tribute band, performs 6 p.m. Jan. 3, 11 and 17. The group was formed with the express purpose of re-creating the sound of the Beach Boys and takes pride in doing exactly that. The Southwest Surfers provide their fans with more than great music: It’s an interactive show that lights up smiles and has them dancing in the aisles and singing to every song. Typical reviews from show venues report that The Southwest Surfers provided the best show they have ever had and that the band presents impeccably smooth four- and five-part vocal harmony and rock solid instrumentation. While the group specializes in its Beach Boys Tribute show, they also thrill audiences with classic hits from Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons, Motown hits and the most memorable songs from the ‘50s, ‘60s and ‘70s. The Southwest Surfers have established a reputation for delivering high-impact entertainment with an emphasis on interaction, great production values and fun.
To Ella With Love
To Ella With Love is a tribute to the music of Ella Fitzgerald and will be at the Gold Canyon Golf Resort at 6 p.m. Jan. 25 and Feb. 14. Crystal Stark, singer, musician and all-around performer, will amaze you with a vocal range that exceeds three octaves, proficiency on multiple instruments and extensive stage experience. An American Idol semi-finalist, Ms. Stark can do it all. She lights up a stage and captivates an audience with her infectious energy, megawatt smile, and out-of-this-world voice. When powerhouse vocalist Ms. Stark performs, she doesn’t just take the stage – she owns it.
Go to www.sunlandpromotions.com and reserve an evening of fun, fine dining and first-class entertainment. Artists and dates are subject to change, so go to the website or call the box office at 480-250-4930 for the latest up-to-date information.
If you go to the Sunland Promotions’ website and click on the short promotional videos, you will witness amazing talent, and like me, you will be grooving, singing and dancing in your seat. I was so impressed that I wasn’t sure what show I would book first. Just close your eyes while listening to the videos, and you will think you are hearing Elvis Presley, the Beach Boys, Ella Fitzgerald and others live.
The professionalism and talents of these tribute bands is unbelievable.
Be ready to enjoy a first class buffet serving three entrees – prime rib/sirloin (alternating nights), fish, chicken marsala; two vegetables; salad bar; and dessert. There is even a dance floor for you to dance the night away if you choose. Now that’s what I call a night on the town. Tickets for this first-class entertainment and fine dining are $49 plus tax per person. You can reserve a table that seats 10 people.
Dave and Mickey Webb formed SunLand Promotions LLC out of a desire to promote tourism to the East Valley and to serve that area by promoting wholesome, quality entertainment, offering great food and exceptional entertainment at the lowest prices possible in an attractive setting.
The Webbs manage The Southwest Surfers. Dave is also the lead singer in the band.
Editor’s note: Pam Burks is a resident of Gold Canyon.