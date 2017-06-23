Watch a film at Flatiron Community Park in Apache Junction

The city of Apache Junction is holding multiple events this summer at its newest facility – Flatiron Community Park, 100 N. Apache Trail.
Three free movies are planned this summer:
•7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 24: “A Dog’s Purpose,” rated PG.
• 7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 22: “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story,” rated PG-13.
•7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12: “The Lego Batman Movie,” rated PG.
The Apache Junction Parks and Recreation Department is planning six upcoming concerts at the park, and are interested in suggestions, Jamie Sullivan, recreation superintendent with Apache Junction Parks and Recreation, said.
“We are planning three September-November, three January-March,” she said. “City events and programs that we are planning in the near future include free movies in the park, fall/winter/spring concerts in the park series…. If residents would like to reach us regarding ideas for programs, events, types of music and movies they would like to see in the future, they can e-mail us directly at ajpr@ajcity.net or call us at 480-983-2181.”
Local vendors can apply to sell food at the upcoming events, she said.
“If they (vendors) are registered with the city of Apache Junction business license, they can reach out to Jeff Kopp, jkopp@ajcity.net. We are planning to have two different options for food vendors, along with small novelty types of food, at the movies and the concerts. However, if there is more need for trucks we would add more to the venues,” Ms. Sullivan said.
Apache Junction Economic Development Director Janine Solley said events planned at the park draw residents and visitors to a place they might not typically visit.
“Flatiron Community Park is a result of the downtown redevelopment and implementation strategies’ goal of developing a community and special event location within the town center,’ she said. “Unique and special places, such as Flatiron, draw residents and visitors to a place they might not typically visit absent that amenity or special event. We are very hopeful that many of the planned events will give residents and visitors another reason to visit downtown AJ. Events will draw dozens, sometimes hundreds of people, which is another way to ‘bring customers to the front door’ of our downtown business community.”
Apache Junction resident Victor Hernandez said he is interested in the upcoming events.
“We just recently found out about Flatiron Park and we think the future events sound awesome. It sounds like a great idea to incorporate some types of gatherings and events for the community at the park. We’re looking forward,” he said.
