The Righteous Brothers Nov. 25 at Mesa Arts Center

Mesa Arts Center in partnership with Emporium Presents are bringing “The Righteous Brothers” to the east Valley on Nov. 25.
The performance starts at 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 25, at the Ikeda theatre at Mesa Arts Center, 1 W. Main St. Tickets are $32.50-$59.50 and are available at https://boxoffice.mesaartscenter.com
With a string of No. 1 classics, including the most-played song in radio history, “You’ve Lost That Lovin’ Feelin’,” the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame duo of Bill Medley and Bobby Hatfield topped the charts in four decades. After Mr. Hatfield passed away in 2003, Mr. Medley continued to perform to sold-out crowds around the world, but fans and friends pleaded with him to keep “The Righteous Brothers” alive, according to https://mesaartscenter.com/index.php/shows/performing-live/the-righteous-brothers.
The concert experience is slated to feature their biggest hits – “Lovin’ Feelin’, Soul & Inspiration, Unchained Melody, Rock and Roll Heaven, Medley’s Grammy-winning Dirty Dancing theme The Time of My Life, and more.
The Mesa Arts Center box office, 1 E. Main St., is open 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and noon-4 p.m. Sunday. The box office phone number is 480-644-6500.
For a Mesa Arts Center 2017-18 season brochure, go to https://www.mesaartscenter.com/download.php/misc/images-downloads/17-18-season-brochure.