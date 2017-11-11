Cactus Canyon Junior High drama class presents The Brothers Grimm Spectaculathon

The Cactus Canyon Junior High School drama club will present Spectaculathon, a theatrical mash-up of several family-friendly tales by the Brothers Grimm.
The student-acted and -directed production will be performed at 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 20, at the Apache Junction High School Performing Arts Center, 2525 S. Ironwood Drive. The admission cost is $5 for community members, $3 for students, and children 5 and under are free. For more information, call CCJH at 480-677-7565.
The story revolves around the woes of a drama teacher who is facing budget cuts and is attempting to save her program with the help of well-meaning, but untrained actors whose efforts often result in more harm than good. The teacher’s efforts are further thwarted by Principal Guffman, who is not a fan of the arts and wants to use the auditorium for the football team as extra practice space. The light comedy is filled with fun twists, turns and lovable characters with high hopes, according to a press release.
CCJH actors and stage crew learn more than theatre arts. The sets (designed to mimic a pop-up book) are constructed from recycled materials, according to the release.
“In addition to cost-savings, having a set using entirely recycled materials helps our students foster their problem solving, creativity and engineering skills,” drama teacher Lisa Schroeder said in the release. “Whether they are acting or working behind-the-scenes, our performing arts students gain important life skills they can use the rest of their lives.”