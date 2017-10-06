‘Survive the Night’ Oct. 14-15 in Apache Junction includes zombie-themed snacks

Zombies are to take over the Apache Junction Multi-generational Center, 1035 N. Idaho Road Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 14-15.
Children ages 10-14 are being sought to be part of the team to gather supplies, eliminate zombies and save the human race.
“Survive the Night” is an all-night event hosted by the Apache Junction Parks and Recreation Department where participants will be trained on survival, scavenging and residence-fortification techniques to be properly prepared to stay alive throughout the night. Survivors will be sent out on missions to collect resources and to find clues in hopes of finding a cure for the zombie virus before all humans are eradicated, according to a press release.
Survive the Night begins a 7 p.m. Oct. 14 and goes until 8 a.m. Oct. 15. The fee is $20 per participant.
Zombie-themed snacks and a light breakfast will be provided, but make participants eat a well-balanced meal before they jump into action. Activities will be scheduled throughout the night, with two zombie-free base camp sleeping areas for those needing to catch a few winks. Children should bring a sleeping bag and pillows just in case. The night will have a zombie theme but will be appropriate for youth.
For more information on this event or other programs and services, call the Parks and Recreation Department at 480-983-2181, register online at www.ajcity.net/onlinereg or e-mail us ajpr@ajcity.net.