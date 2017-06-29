Superstition Mountain Museum earns excellence award from Tripadvisor

The board of the Superstition Mountain Historical Society and staff of the Superstition Mountain Museum are proud to announce that the museum has been recognized with a 2017 Certificate of Excellence from Tripadvisor based on “the consistently great reviews earned” from travelers that are sent to the Tripadvisor website, https://www.tripadvisor.com.
Tripadvisor is the world’s largest travel site. With over 500 million candid traveler reviews, the site helps travelers make decisions on hotels, restaurants, and attractions.
“We are so proud to have earned this award again this year from Tripadvisor, the web’s most dynamic travel website. We’d also like to thank the many guests who have visited us and left positive feedback and our dedicated group of volunteers who interact with our visitors every day,” Museum Director Liz Nicklus said.
The museum is at 4087 N. Apache Trail (State Route 88) at Mountain View Road in Apache Junction. For more information, go to superstitionmountainmuseum.org.
Editor’s note: Betty Swanson is an employee of the Superstition Mountain Museum.