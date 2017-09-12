Superstition Mountain Astronomical League schedules events for 2017-18

After an exciting summer which witnessed a terrific solar eclipse and a near Earth orbit asteroid fly-by, we in the club are again looking forward to showing off the wonders of the night time skies.
The Superstition Mountain Astronomical League is pleased to submit to the community its public schedule for the 2017-18 astronomical observing season.
As in years’ past, our events will be held on Saturdays, just to keep things simple and make it convenient for everyone. We will alternate, pretty much, between Peralta Trail Elementary School (10965 E. Peralta Road) and Lost Dutchman State Park (6109 N. Apache Trail). All events are open to the public but note the Lost Dutchman State Park has a $7-per-vehicle entrance fee, unless you have a park pass, which is a bargain in itself. And, the annual pass also gets you access to the Boyce Thompson Arboretum, as well as all Arizona state parks. You can learn more by visiting http://azstateparks.com.
In addition to the schedule of events that we host, we will also be attending, as guest observers, other star parties here in the east Valley, such as the Peralta Trail Elementary School and Basis Mesa School science nights. Announcements will be sent as those event dates are known.
To facilitate announcing any schedule changes/additions and other information, we will also use the new website, http://supermtnastro.com/.
Also, we have established an e-mail address to respond to any questions/comments. It is supermtnastro@gmail.com.
We hope to see you under the stars.
Editor’s note: William Shaheen is a member of the Superstition Mountain Astronomical League, a group of amateur astronomers in the Gold Canyon/Apache Junction area. Each year, members of the league conduct a series of open house public astronomical observing sessions and demonstrations, commonly called “star parties,” to supplement public education, to provide the community with telescopic views of celestial objects and to answer questions about astronomy and astronomical equipment.
Superstition Mountain Astronomical League events
What: Star parties, an opportunity to see the moon, planets, stars, star clusters, galaxies and other astronomical phenomena using sophisticated telescopes and to talk with knowledgeable and experienced amateur astronomers.
Fees: No fee is required at Peralta Trail Elementary School. A $7-per-vehicle park entrance fee is assessed by Lost Dutchman State Park, unless participants have an Arizona state parks park pass, which can be used at all Arizona state parks.
What if it rains?: All events are held on a weather-permitting basis – the group needs clear skies, no rain, a few clouds at most.
More information: To be notified of any schedule changes and for detailed information including maps and directions, visit supermtnastro.com or e-mail SuperMtnAstro@gmail.com.
The 2017-18 schedule:
•7:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, Peralta Trail Elementary School, 10965 E. Peralta Road (access from U.S. Highway 60, south of Gold Canyon).
•7-9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21 – Lost Dutchman State Park, 6109 N. Apache Trail.
•7-9 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 18 – Peralta Trail Elementary School.
•7-9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 9 – Lost Dutchman State Park.
•7-9 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 20 – Lost Dutchman State Park.
•7:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 17 – Peralta Trail Elementary School.
•8-10 p.m. Saturday, March 17 – Lost Dutchman State Park.
•8-10 p.m. Saturday, April 14 – Peralta Trail Elementary School.