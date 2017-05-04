Summer volunteers needed at Superstition Mountain Museum

The large number of part-time winter volunteers heading for cooler climates once again is leaving the folks at the Superstition Mountain Museum, 4087 N. Apache Trail, short of volunteers during the summer months.
Volunteers for the museum gift shop and general store (both air-conditioned) are critically needed, according to a press release.
Year-around residents are needed who can spare four hours per week (one shift, a.m. or p.m.) to help out. A training session will be held later this spring.
Summer projects at the museum include creating and hanging new wooden signs, installing a donated surround system in the chapel, putting up new exhibits and replacing plants and enhancing the grounds.
Both men and women, 18 and over, would be welcomed in any or all positions.
Volunteering at the museum is a way to learn more about the history of the area and to meet local people who are already volunteers.
Those interested can come to the museum gift shop and get an application or call Jeff Danford at the museum at 480-983-4888.