Summer camp experiments with monster science at i.d.e.a. Museum

This summer, monstrous imagination and science collide at the i.d.e.a. Museum. Children ages 5 to 10 will experience a hands-on STEAM camp like no other focused on monsters. The camp – with half- and full-day options – runs July 10-14, according to a press release.
“When school’s out, kids just want to have fun and parents want their children to keep their brains engaged. Our Monster Mayhem summer camp will delight both,” i.d.e.a. Museum Education Curator Dena Milliron said in the release. “This camp not only explores the science and history of monsters in literature and art, but also sparks curiosity and creative thinking with fun hands-on activities and experiments.”
The Monster Mayhem Summer STEAM camp is run by i.d.e.a. Museum educators. Science, technology, engineering, art and math (STEAM) concepts are incorporated into the day’s activities and games.
Campers this summer will learn about monster types and behavior, discover some of the history of mythical and magical creatures, examine the monster genome and more.
The half-day camp will run 8:30 a.m. to noon. Cost is $70 for i.d.e.a. Museum members; $85 for nonmembers.
The full-day camp will take place 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Children registered for the entire day must bring a packed lunch. The daylong camp will include a special field trip to the Arizona Museum of Natural History. Cost is $175 for members; $190 for nonmembers.
Spots are expected to fill up quickly. Registration links and more information are at www.ideaMuseum.org/classes.html.