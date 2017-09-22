Superstition Mountain Astronomical League Star Party Sept. 23 in Gold Canyon

Participants at the Feb. 25 Peralta Trail star party included Chris Martin on her tippy-toes peering into a 20-inch telescope and Dan Martin on the far right, scanning the sky. (Photo special to the Independent by Bill Dellinges)

The Superstition Mountain Astronomical League is hosting a star party 7:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, at Peralta Trail Elementary School, 10965 E. Peralta Road (access from U.S. Highway 60), in Gold Canyon.

Star parties are an opportunity to see the moon, planets, stars, star clusters, galaxies and other astronomical phenomena using sophisticated telescopes and to talk with knowledgeable and experienced amateur astronomers.

There is no fee required. All events are held on a weather-permitting basis – the group needs clear skies, no rain, a few clouds at most.

To be notified of any schedule changes and for detailed information including maps and directions, visit supermtnastro.com or e-mail SuperMtnAstro@gmail.com.

