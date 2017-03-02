Spring concert March 10-11 in Gold Canyon

The MountainBrook Village Voices Choir of more than 70 members will perform its 23rd annual spring concert 7 p.m. March 10-11.
The concert will be held on the Superstition Center Stage in MountainBrook Village on Mountainbrook Drive about three blocks north of U.S. Highway 60, across the street from the golf course club house. The public is invited to attend and enjoy the 90-minute concert titled “Weather or Not???” Audiences will enjoy such favorites as “Dancin’ In The Rain,” “The Wind Beneath My Wings,” “They Call The Wind Maria” and other delightful, humorous and patriotic songs. Just wait until you hear their version of “William Tells Overture.”
Limited open seating tickets for the spring concert are $8 and include refreshments at intermission. Tickets may be purchased at the MountainBrook Village activity office, 5782 S, Mountainbrook Drive in Gold Canyon, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday. Tickets may be purchased at the door prior to each evening’s performance subject to availability. Call the activity office at 480-983-5555 with any questions.
This will be the third year that John Soper sings bass and his wife Sharyn sings alto with the MountainBrook choir.
“Mom told me that my enthusiasm for singing began at the age of 1 when I would sit in front of our radio and sing,” Mr. Soper said. “In high school, I organized a rock-n-roll group and played the guitar. Later, I sang in the University of Maryland Chorale where I also met Sharyn. Currently, I sing with the East Valley Barbershop Harmonizers. I also volunteer to sing at day care centers and at the widows and widowers group at Sunland Springs,” he said.
“I started singing in our family’s church choir as a young child,” Mrs. Soper said. “At the age of 4 we moved to Sao Paulo, Brazil, where I continued singing in a nondenominational church choir. John and I both love the camaraderie with the MountainBrook choir.”
Editor’s note: Volunteer reporter Bill Wash is a resident of Gold Canyon.
Bill Wash is the public relations manager for MountainBrook Village Voices and MountainBrook Village Theatre.