Spook-tacular Halloween Festival Oct. 28 at Flatiron Park in Apache Junction

Halloween is coming up and the Apache Junction Parks and Recreation Department wants to make the night spook-tacular. The city’s annual Halloween Festival is 5-8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28, at Flatiron Park, 100 N. Apache Trail. The event is free to the community.
In the event of bad weather, the event will be moved inside the Apache Junction Multi-Generational Center, 1035 N. Idaho Road.
There will be activities throughout the night for the whole family, including a costume contest, pumpkin-carving contest, bounce houses, fun kids’ games, emergency vehicle display, safety information with Apache Junction Police Department and the Howl-o-ween Canine Costume Contest.
The annual costume contest will begin at 6 p.m. and will be divided by ages. All ages are welcome to enter. Remember to use imagination and be creative. All participants will be required to fill out a registration form prior to the contest.
Bring a pre-carved pumpkin out to the park and enter the Pumpkin Carving Contest. Entries will be judged by kids and adults. All pumpkins must be submitted to the judging table by 6 p.m. to be eligible to win. Winners will be announced after the conclusion of the Costume Contest.
Enter a dog in the Howl-o-ween Canine Costume Contest. All canines must be on a leash and have a completed entry form. This contest will begin at 7 p.m. Categories include: Cutest, Funniest, Most Original and Best Group (dog and owner).
Local nonprofit organizations, businesses and food vendors will be on-site selling food and providing games for the kids. Booth games will cost a small donation. If your business or non-profit organization would like to have a booth at this event please contact Justin Hewitt at Jhewitt@ajcity.net or 480-474-5146 for more information.
Anyone interested in volunteering at this event can call JJ Underwood at 480-474-5207.
For more information on this program or other programs and services, please contact the Parks and Recreation Department at 480-983-2181 or visit www.ajcity.net/parks.
The 15th annual Getting Arizona Involved in Neighborhoods event will be held in conjunction with the festival and is presented by the Apache Junction Police Department. Citizens throughout Apache Junction are invited to join in the festivities designed to bring neighbors together, strengthen police and community relations and support citizens of Apache Junction who make it a safer place to live.