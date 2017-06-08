‘Spencer Jones and Redhill’ June 23 at Mesa Arts Center

“Spencer Jones and Redhill” perform at 8 p.m. Friday, June 23, at the Piper Repertory Theater at Mesa Arts Center, 1 E. Main St.

Redhill is an American rock band created by Spencer Jones. This show be their first Arizona show after a 12-date tour through London. Featuring group members Spencer Jones (vocal/guitar), Rob Gardner (keyboards), Justin Tyler (guitar) and Tim Rahman (drums), with Zack Clark and Nick Villalobos of Simply Three on cello and bass.

Tickets $20. For more information visit https://boxoffice.mesaartscenter.com/Online/ or call 480-644-6500.

