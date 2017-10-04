Slot-racing event Oct. 7

Race HO-scale slot cars Oct. 7 at Speed and Sport Hobbies in Mesa. (Photo special to the Independent)

The Arizona HO Racing Association is hosting an event open to the public at 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7, at Speed and Sport Hobbies at Lipovic Plaza, 9333 E. Apache Trail No. 104 in Mesa. Call 480-373-5903 for more information or go to the club’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/Speed-Sport-Hobbies-376307496087059.

Cars and controllers will provided. Just show up and race. There is a $10 entry fee.

The Arizona HO Racing Association is a small club that races HO slot cars. We have been racing since 1986.

There are plans to do presentations to school children in that our hobby involves electric motors, power supplies, computers, computer interface systems, mechanical assembly, etc., along with competition and sportsmanship.

Editor’s note: Greg Williams of Apache Junction is the director of the Arizona HO Racing Association.

