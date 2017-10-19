Slot-racing event Nov. 11 at Speed and Sport Hobbies

The Arizona HO Racing Association is hosting an event open to the public at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 11, at Speed and Sport Hobbies at Lipovic Plaza, 9333 E. Apache Trail No. 104 in Mesa. Call 480-373-5903 for more information or go to the club’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/Speed-Sport-Hobbies-376307496087059.
Cars and controllers will provided. Just show up and race. There is a $10 entry fee.
The Arizona HO Racing Association is a small club that races HO slot cars. We have been racing since 1986.
Gordon wins AFX Mega G+ HO slot car race
Glenn Gordon of Peoria dominated the inaugural AFX Mega G+ race Saturday, Oct 7, at Speed and Sport Hobbies. With the slot cars doing sub 4 second lap times on the 45-foot, 13-turn, four-lane custom routed track, racing was fast and close. In the 8 minute semi, Mr. Gordon at 110 laps barely edged Mike Paquette and David Farmer who were tied at 109. Newcomer Apache Junction resident Vaughn Pruitt was getting the hang of driving these fast cars, commenting it was a lot of fun.
In the 12 minute main event. Mr. Gordon drove a perfect race averaging 42 laps a heat, winning with 169. Mr. Farmer’s 166 got around Mr. Paquette’s 164 for the podium. Greg Williams, Russ Upton, David Franson and Mr. Pruitt rounded out the field. Mr. Gordon claimed fast laps on the red and blue lane, Mr. Paquette on white and Mr. Williams with the race’s fastest lap of 3.926 seconds on yellow.
Speed & Sport Hobbies also features a 1/24th road course and drag strip all with computer readouts.
Editor’s note: Greg Williams of Apache Junction is the director of the Arizona HO Racing Association.