Above is “Brenda and Fluffy’s First Caveat on the Road to Damnation,” a 2016 oil painting by Robert Williams that is to be in ‘Slang Aesthetics: The Art of Robert Williams’ Sept. 8-Jan. 21 at the Dobson Main Gallery at Mesa Arts Center, 1 E. Main St. A self-described conceptual realist, Los Angeles artist Mr. Williams is credited as patriarch of some of the most significant and influential contemporary art movements. His proleptic career expands six decades and he became known as revolutionary for embracing marginalized styles and underground cultures, like alternative comics, hot rods, pinups, graffiti and tattoo art. Mr. Williams is unabashed in his social commentary, and his paintings are rich in color, content and technique, according to https://mesaartscenter.com/index.php/museum/art/exhibits/slang-aesthetics. Below is “Fast Food Purgatory,” a 2015 oil painting.