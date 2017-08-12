[sic] at MET at 933 Black Box at Mesa Encore Theatre through Aug. 20

“[sic]” is being shown through Aug. 20 at the MET at 933 Black Box at Mesa Encore Theatre, 933 E. Main St. It is by Melissa James Gibson and directed by Cody Goiulder: In adjacent apartments that resemble nothing so much as broom closets with windows, the three young, ambitious neighbors of Melissa James Gibson’s “[sic]” come together to discuss, flirt, argue, share their dreams and plan their futures with unequal degrees of deep hopefulness and abject despair, all the while pushing the limits of their friendship to the max and demonstrating that language can be both an instrument of intimacy and a weapon of defense. Series tickets for $60 and single tickets for $15 are available for the MET at 933 Black Box at Mesa Encore Theatre, 933 E. Main St. Get tickets at http://mesaencoretheatre. com/ shop/ 2017- 2018- black- boxseason-tickets.