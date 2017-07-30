Showtune Productions schedule for Apache Junction

Showtune Productions has five performances planned in 2018 at the Apache Junction Performing Arts Center at Apache Junction High School, 2525 S. Ironwood Drive.
Performances are:
•“Jimmy Travis, One Man, One Guitar,” 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 12, $18-$20.
•“Elvis, The Gospel Years,” 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 27, $18-$20.
•“Groovin’ Thru The ‘60s,” 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 15, $18-$20.
•“Johnny Cash and Jerry Lee Lewis” tribute, 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 23, $18-$20.
•“Ted Vigil Sings John Denver,” 7 p.m. Friday, March 9, $18-$20.
For tickets, go to https://www.ticketpeak.com/res/showtuneproductions.
All seats are general admission. Doors to restrooms and concessions open one hour prior to show time and auditorium doors open 45 minutes prior to show time.