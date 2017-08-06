Season tickets available for 2017-18 Black Box season at Mesa Encore Theatre

Series tickets for $60 and single tickets for $15 are available for the MET at 933 Black Box at Mesa Encore Theatre, 933 E. Main St. Get tickets at http://mesaencoretheatre.com/shop/2017-2018-black-box-season-tickets.
Shows planned, according to a press release, are:
[sic]
By Melissa James Gibson and directed by Cody Goiulder, “[sic]” is Aug. 4 -20: In adjacent apartments that resemble nothing so much as broom closets with windows, the three young, ambitious neighbors of Melissa James Gibson’s “[sic]” come together to discuss, flirt, argue, share their dreams and plan their futures with unequal degrees of deep hopefulness and abject despair, all the while pushing the limits of their friendship to the max and demonstrating that language can be both an instrument of intimacy and a weapon of defense.
The Woman in Black
Adopted by Stephen Mallatratt from the book by Susan Hill, and directed by Virginia Olivieri, “The Woman in Black” is Oct. 6-22: A lawyer hires an actor to tutor him in recounting to family and friends a story that has long troubled him concerning events that transpired when he attended the funeral of an elderly recluse. There he caught sight of the woman in black, the mere mention of whom terrifies the locals, for she is a specter who haunts the neighborhood where her illegitimate child was accidentally killed. Anyone who sees her dies.
Scrooge in Rouge
By Ricky Graham and Jefferson Turner, and directed by Jean Paoul Clemente, “Scrooge in Rouge” is Dec. 1-24: Scrooge in Rouge is set in a raggedy theatre in England where the 20-member cast of “A Christmas Carol” has fallen victim to food poisoning the night before their performance. The three remaining cast members unaffected by illness work hard to deliver a stellar show. The actors master a variety of gender roles while tackling more than 20 characters.
Mad Gravity
By William Missouri Downs and directed by Eric Schoen, “Mad Gravity” is Feb. 2-18: High school sweethearts Dakota and Tommy couldn’t have more different parents. Joe and Mary are a conservative, middle-class couple, while Archie and Eudora are performance artists who have built a theater in their living room. When Joe and Mary meet Archie and Eudora for the first time, they unwittingly find themselves the stars of the couple’s latest performance piece. But when the couples learn news of a comet heading straight toward Earth, the fourth wall is the least of their problems. But can they stop bickering long enough to tackle the great philosophical questions of life?
A Kid Like Jake
By Daniel Pearle and directed by Richard Powers Hardt, “A Kid Like Jake” is April 6-22: On the eve of the admissions cycle for Manhattan’s most exclusive private schools, Alex and Greg have high hopes for their son Jake, a precocious 4-year-old who happens to prefer Cinderella to G.I. Joe. But as the process continues, Jake’s behavior becomes erratic and perplexing and other adults in his life start to wonder whether his fondness for dress-up might be cause for concern. The story of a husband and wife struggling to do right by their son, it is a study of intimacy and parenthood and the fantasies that accompany both.
Jesus Hopped the ‘A’ Train
By Stephen Adly Guirgis and directed by Van Rockwell, “Jesus Hopped the ‘A’ Train” is June 8-24: Angel Cruz is a 30-year-old bike messenger from New York City who has lost his best friend to a religious cult. At the opening of the play, he is in his second night of incarceration, awaiting trial for shooting the leader of that cult in the butt He is on his knees, alone and terrified, trying to say a prayer he no longer remembers to a God he has all but forgotten.
Learn more about Mesa Encore Theatre at http://mesaencoretheatre.com.