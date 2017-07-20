“Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” to be shown Saturday at Flatiron Community Park

“Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” will be shown Saturday, July 22, at Flatiron Community Park, 100 N. Apache Trail in Apache Junction.
Food Trucks are planned starting at 6:30 p.m., including from Healthy Mason Jar, Canela Cold Brew Coffee and the Red Rocket Ice Cream Truck.
Apache Junction Parks and Recreation Department will have game booths beginning at 7 p.m.
The Flatiron Park Splash Pad will be in full gear all evening for those looking to cool down out at the park.
Pre-movie entertainment will begin shortly after 7:30 p.m. and will feature a few special guests and surprises. Rogue One will start at about 8 p.m. after the sun sets and the temperature cools down out on the lawn at Flatiron Park.
For more information on this or other programs and services, contact the parks and recreation department at 480-983-2181 or visit www.ajcity.net/parks.