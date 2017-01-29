Remembering Marty Robbins concert Feb. 4
The Big Iron Band presents the Remembering Marty Robbins concert 7-9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, at the Apache Junction High School’s Performing Arts Center, 2525 S. Ironwood Drive. Doors open at 6 p.m. for the Remar Productions event.
Tickets are $20 in cash or with a check. Purchase tickets at the Apache Junction Chamber of Commerce, 567 W. Apache Trail, or from Remar Productions at 602-882-6254.
A percentage of concert proceeds are to be donated to charities in name of the Robbins Family Trust.
