Railroad Celebration Day, flintknapping class Nov. 4 at Superstition Mountain Museum

As the weather cools down, activities are starting up again for the season at the Superstition Mountain Museum, 4087 N. Apache Trail in Apache Junction. Railroad Celebration Day will be Saturday, Nov. 4, and Flintknapping (shaping of flint), a one-time per season, all-day class, will also be held on Nov. 4.
Railroad Day will be a celebration of the re-opening of our G-Scale Model Train Exhibit. Bring the family for this free day of fun. After spending the summer being cleaned, repainted and refurbished, the Superstition Mountain Museum Railroad, a more than 400-square-foot railroad exhibit, will re-open for the winter season.
Joining us on this day will be other local model railroading groups that will be set up on the grounds with some of their model displays, as well as music and food will be available on the grounds. A stamp mill demonstration will be staged at 11 a.m.
Students love the yearly flintknapping class that the museum offers. Class instructor will once again be Jon Boyd, a semi-retired teacher and author who is an expert on flintknapping and teaches stone tool making at Pima Community College in Tucson. Cost of the class is $30 per person and prior class registration is required. The class will run from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. It consists of an hour’s morning lecture and a video on the history of flintknapping, the concepts behind how it works and use of the materials involved. After a one-hour lunch break, there will be an afternoon session devoted to working hands on with stone and flintknapping tools.
For more information on the event and class at the Superstition Mountain Museum, go to superstitionmountainmuseum.org or call 480-983-4888.
Editor’s note: Betty Swanson is an employee of the museum.