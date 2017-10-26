‘Ragtime, The Musical’ Oct. 27-Nov. 11 at Zao Theatre

ZAO Theatre presents “Ragtime, The Musical” with nine performances beginning Friday, Oct. 27.
Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Fridays and 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturdays, Oct. 27-Nov. 11. Reserved seating only.
For more information and tickets, visit www.zaotheatre.com or call 480-924-5122. Group rates available. Zao Theatre is at Centerstage Church, 550 S. Ironwood Drive in Apache Junction.
