‘Ragtime, The Musical’ Oct. 27-Nov. 11 at Zao Theatre

Oct 26th, 2017 · by · Comments:

ZAO Theatre presents “Ragtime, The Musical” with nine performances beginning Friday, Oct. 27.

Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Fridays and 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturdays, Oct. 27-Nov. 11. Reserved seating only.

For more information and tickets, visit www.zaotheatre.com or call 480-924-5122. Group rates available. Zao Theatre is at Centerstage Church, 550 S. Ironwood Drive in Apache Junction.

[Related link: http://apachejunctionindependent.com/entertainment/cactus-canyon-junior-high-school-students-perform-zao-theatres-ragtime/]

Tags:

Related Posts

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

© 2017 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie