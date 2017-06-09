‘Puddles Pity Party’ June 13 at Mesa Arts Center

“Puddles Pity Party” June 13 is at 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 13, at Piper Repertory Theater at Mesa Arts Center, 1 E. Main St.
It was Halloween 2013 when Puddles then teamed up with Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox to record an epic version of Lordes’ hit song “Royals,” which went viral on YouTube, having received more than 16 million views so far. The “sad clown with the golden voice” captivated audiences and media from around the world, building a fan base of more than 167,000 on Facebook.
Puddles has since performed all over the planet garnering rave reviews at festivals like Edinburgh Fringe and Melbourne International Comedy Fest. He was a feature performer in La Soiree’s 2014 Southbank show in London, which won the Olivier Award.
Puddles was handpicked by Neil Patrick Harris to perform Just For Laugh’s “Circus Awesomeus” gala filmed for HBO Canada.
Tickets $30. For more information visit https://boxoffice.mesaartscenter.com/Online/ or call 480-644-6500.