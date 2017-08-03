‘Providence’ and others Aug. 4 at Club Red in Mesa

Music nearly nightly at venue
13th Floor Entertainment and Club Red present “Providence” with “Wrangler Dan,” “That Dude,” “Doberman,” “Golden,” “Jay Curtis” and “Bert” at Aug. 4. The performance begins at 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4, at Club Red, 1306 W. University Drive in Mesa. Tickets are $10-$13 for the age 12 and older show. Get tickets at http://www.13thfloorentertainment.com/event/1511768-providence-mesa/. The Club Red website is http://www.clubredrocks.com/.
Upcoming concerts and events include:
•“The Make Some Noise Show” with 12 performances, 7 p.m. Aug. 5. This event is 12 and over.
•Phora presents “The Yours Truly Tour” with special guests, 7 p.m. Aug. 6. This event is 12 and over
•Kap G, Finallymade and Phenomenon Concerts present “Kap G – Freekin and Geekin Tour,” 7 p.m. Aug. 9. This event is 12 and over.
•13th Floor Entertainment presents “September Mourning,” “Some Call Us Heroes,” “Hazen AZ,” “Psyphen” and “Riot/Gear”, 6 p.m. Aug. 10. This event is 12 and over.
•13th Floor Entertainment presents “The SaintBreaker” CD release, with “SaintBreaker,” “False Flag,” “Godawfulnoise,” “Stormbringer,” “Intent,” “Ceremented and “ Thra,” 6 p.m. Aug. 12. This event is 12 and over.
•13th Floor Entertainment presents “Hemlock” with “Ironkill,” “Dead Swarm,” “Violent Revolution,” “Enemy Within” and “Black Phantom,” 6 p.m. Aug. 19. This event is 12 and over.
•Appalling Events presents “Greg Howe” and special guests, 6 p.m. Aug. 23.
•13th Floor Entertainment presents “Aurelio Voltaire,” “Bella Morte” and “The Spider Hole,” 7 p.m. Aug. 26. This event is 12 and over.
•13th Floor Entertainment and Fifthwheel present “Fatskins” with “The Generators,” “Bricktop,” “The Hardknocks,” 6 p.m. Sept. 1. This event is 12 and over
•K and Z presents “Jason Richardson and Luke Holland” with “The Reign of Kindo,” “Stolas” and “Animus Complex,’ 7 p.m. Sept. 7. This event is 12 and over.
•13th Floor Entertainment presents “Decapitated” and “Thy Art Is Murder” with “Fallujah” and “Ghost Bath,” 6 p.m. Sept. 9. This event is 12 and over.
•13th Floor Entertainment presents “Wovenhand” with “King Dude” and special guests, 7 p.m. Sept. 9. This event is 12 and over.
•13th Floor Entertainment presents “Perturbator” and special guests, 6 p.m. Sept. 16. This event is 12 and over
•“¡Mayday!” and “Demrick” with special guests, 7 p.m. Sept. 20. This event is 12 and over.
•13th Floor Entertainment presents “Venom Inc.” with “Toxic Holocaust,” “The Convalescence,” “Autumn’s End” and “SaintBreaker,” 6 p.m. Sept. 21.
•13th Floor Entertainment presents “Metal Alliance Tour” with “Overkill,” “Crowbar,” “Havok,” “Black Fast,” “Invidia,” “Sanitation Squad,” and “Intent,” 5 p.m. Sept. 22.
For information on Club Red, go to http://www.clubredrocks.com.
Recently announced concerts include:
•“Twiztid,” Sept. 24.
•“My Life With The Thrill Kill Kult,” Oct. 5.
•“Cattle Decapitation,” Nov. 19.