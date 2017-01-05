Picket Post Mansion tours Jan. 7-8 at Boyce Thompson Arboretum

West-facing walls and windows of historic Picket Post House are all that most people have ever seen of the 7,000-square-foot mansion, but after a five-year hiatus, two weekends of public tours are scheduled Dec. 10-11 and Jan. 7-8.
Mark your calendar and don’t miss these rare opportunities to walk through Col. William Boyce Thompson’s venerable mansion near Superior perched on volcanic cliffs overlooking his namesake arboretum.
Visitors are required to pay arboretum daily admission of $10 to enter the arboretum grounds and walk the half-mile main trail to reach the mansion gate. Mansion tour tickets cost an additional $20 each and money raised during these special weekends of mansion tours helps support our ongoing mission at Boyce Thompson Arboretum.
Arboretum annual members and Arizona State Parks pass-holders just pay the $20 mansion tour fee. The arboretum opens at 8 a.m. during fall and winter months and the mansion will be open 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Carry some cash for lunch on-site. The local Optimists Club will have grilled burgers and hot dogs for sale outside the mansion. Buy tour tickets in the arboretum gift shop when you arrive as tickets are not sold in advance. For a sneak preview of what’s inside, check out the gallery Patsy Akers posted online after 2011, when tours were last offered. Find the link at cals.arizona.edu/bta.
Editor’s note: Paul A. Wolterbeek works at the Boyce Thompson Arboretum.