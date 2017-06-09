‘Oz’ June 15-25 at Mesa Arts Center

“Oz” will be performed June 15-25 by the East Valley Children’s Theatre at the Nesbitt/Elliott Playhouse at Mesa Arts Center, 1 E. Main St.
The timeless “Wizard of Oz” tale relates the story of a cyclone that carries Dorothy and Toto to the magical Land of Oz. When Dorothy’s house squashes the Wicked Witch of the East, she is ecstatically thanked by the liberated Munchkins and given permission to wear the witch’s powerful silver slippers. From there, Baum’s lovable characters, rubber-legged Scarecrow, Cowardly Lion and Tin Woodsman, join Dorothy on a journey to meet the great Oz. While on their trek, they battle the Wicked Witch of the West, who is determined to get revenge for the death of her sister. Eventually, Glinda the Good Witch helps Dorothy defeat the evil witch and her winged monkeys. The great and powerful wizard grants Dorothy’s friends their wishes and of course, helps Dorothy return to Kansas.
Tickets vary. For more information visit https://boxoffice.mesaartscenter.com/Online/ or call 480-644-6500.