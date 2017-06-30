Ongoing activities including Boyce Thompson Arboretum

SUPERIOR — Boyce Thompson Arboretum: From May to September, the arboretum is open daily from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Paid admissions are accepted until 2 p.m. The day’s final visitors admitted at 2 p.m. so those final arrivals still have one full hour to enjoy the gardens and trails. The park closes promptly at 3 p.m. Admission is $12.50 for adults and $5 for ages 5-12. Children younger than age 5 are admitted free. Check the event pages at http://ag.arizona.edu/bta/events.html or recorded information (hours, directions, events, etc.) at 520-689-2811.
APACHE JUNCTION — Lost Dutchman State Park: Check http://azstateparks.com/Parks/LODU/index.html for schedule of events and activities at Lost Dutchman Park, 6109 N. Apache Trail. Call 480-982-4485 for more information.
APACHE JUNCTION — Superstition Mountain Museum: An exhibit of original work by famed Southwest artist Ted DeGrazia is in the museum exhibit gallery and will be on display throughout the 2016-17 season. The museum is at 4087 N. Apache Trail. This exhibit is a retrospective of his paintings and sketches depicting prospectors and pack animals. Ettore “Ted” DeGrazia was fascinated with the beauty and lore of the Superstition Mountains where he had a gallery for several years and he made many expeditions into the mountainous back country prospecting for gold. Regular admission is $5 for adults, $4 for seniors, $3 for students, and children under 12 are admitted free with an adult admission. Hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. For more information, go to superstitionmountainmuseum.org. Culture Passes allowing for free admission to the Superstition Mountain Museum are available at the Apache Junction Public Library, 1177 N. Idaho Road. Superstition Mountain Museum, one of more than 2,000 Blue Star Museums across America, has joined the other museums in offering free admission to active-duty military personnel and their spouses and children again this summer. The gesture is a “thank you” to U.S. military personnel and their families for their service and sacrifice. It also affords military families a way to spend quality time together without worrying about the budget. The free admission is good through Labor Day, Sept. 4. Approved ID must be furnished. The free admission program is available to any bearer of a Geneva Convention common access card, a DD Form 1173 ID card (dependent ID), or a DD Form 1173-1 ID card, which includes active duty U.S. military – Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, Coast Guard, as well as members of the National Guard and Reserve, U.S. Public Health Service Commissioned Corps, NOAA Commissioned Corps – and up to five family members. The military ID holder can either be an active-duty service member or other dependent family member with the appropriate ID card. The active duty member does not have to be present for family members to use the program.
MESA — Free admission at i.d.e.a. Museum: The museum, 150 W. Pepper Pace in Mesa, for the sixth year in a row will provide free admission to active-duty military families in the summer via the Blue Star Museums program. Blue Star Museums is a collaboration among the National Endowment for the Arts, Blue Star Families, the Department of Defense and more than 2,000 museums nationwide. The free admission is available May 30-Sept. 3. Museum hours are 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and noon-4 p.m. Sunday. The website is www.ideamuseum.org. Active-duty military personnel and up to five family members may receive free admission with the following IDs: Geneva Convention common access card (CAC), DD Form 1173 ID card (dependent ID) or DD Form 1173-1 ID card.
MESA — Salt River Tubing: It costs $17 a person to ride a tube at Salt River Tubing on the Lower Salt River. Cost includes tube rental, shuttle bus ride and free customer parking at Salt River Tubing in Tonto National Forest, seven minutes from Loop 202 East on north Power Road. Salt River Tubing will be open 9 a.m.-6:30 p.m. seven days a week, weather and water flow permitting. Sunblock, cap or visor should be worn. A minimum 30 SPF is recommended. Tennis shoes or closed toes are also recommended while tubing. A valid driver’s license is required for a tube rental deposit per five tubes rented. Children must be at least 8 years or older and 4 feet tall for tubing and shuttle bus service. Life vests are recommended for children, non-swimmers and inexperienced swimmers. Go to www.saltrivertubing.com for more details.