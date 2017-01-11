Mountain View Lutheran Church hosts bike blessing Jan. 15

Mountain View Lutheran Church, 2122 S. Goldfield Road in Apache Junction, will host a bike blessing 9:15 a.m.-noon Sunday, Jan. 15.

It is sponsored by Christian Motorcyclists Association and Black Sheep Motorcycle Ministry.

There will be a Bible study with a pancake breakfast and CMA presentation at 9:15 a.m. At 10:30 a.m. there will be a family service in the youth center building anda classic praise service in the sanctuary. The bike blessing is at 11:30 a.m. and is to be performed by an ordained minister. A sticker for bikes will be provided by CMA.

For information, call Keith Salyer of the CMA at 480-213-3272 or Dale Laurin, at 480-518-5420. The church website is http://www.mountainviewlutheran.org/Pages/default.aspx.

