Motown Comedy Blast Tour July 29 at Mesa Arts Center
Motown Comedy Blast Tour, an evening of comedy hosted by Brian Perry and featuring Red Bone, starts at 8 p.m. Saturday, July 29, at the Ikeda Theater at Mesa Arts Center, 1 E. Main St.
Other acts include Richard Pryor Jr., Swayde Wilson, Rodney Hood, Jill Kimmel, “From Detroit” MZ Tru Jones & “Chi-Towns” Karl A. Youngman.
Tickets vary. For more information visit https://boxoffice.mesaartscenter.com/Online/ or call 480-644-6500.
