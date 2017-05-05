Mother’s Day Tea May 6 at Apache Junction Multi-Generational Center

Apache Junction Parks and Recreation Senior Center’s annual Mother’s Day tea will be held 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, May 6, at the Apache Junction Multi-Generational Center, 1035 N. Idaho Road.
The tea will feature sandwiches for lunch, assorted desserts, coffee and, of course, tea. Music will be provided by the Desert Darlins, a string quintet with harp, violin, viola, cello and piano. This event is open to the public and will feature door prizes. Doors will open at 11 a.m. and tickets are being sold at the senior services desk inside the MGC. Prices are $10 for adults and $5 for children 12 and under.
For more information on this program or other senior-related programs and services, call the Parks and Recreation Senior Services desk at 480-474-5260 or visit www.ajcity.net/parks.
Editor’s note: JJ Underwood is the recreation coordinator for the Apache Junction Parks and Recreation Department.