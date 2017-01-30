Mesa Lions Clubs casino night fundraiser Feb. 4

The fifth annual casino night sponsored by the Mesa Lions Clubs Foundation and Charities Inc. and the Red Mountain Active Adult Center will be held 4-8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, at Red Mountain Multigenerational Center, 7550 E. Adobe St. in Mesa.
Play card games, craps and bingo for raffle prize tickets. Cost is $20 per person at the door, cash or check. Admission gets each person $500 in Lions play money. Must be 21 or older.
There will be a 40-inch color TV door prize and raffle prizes. Event includes a silent auction. Food and beverages will be available for purchase.
For more information, call Barbara at 480-985-1834 or Jim at 480-236-8836.
Also go to https://www.facebook.com/events/376825726015966/ and https://www.facebook.com/MesaHostLionsClub/.