Mesa Lions Clubs casino night fundraiser Feb. 4

Jan 30th, 2017 · by · Comments:

The fifth annual casino night sponsored by the Mesa Lions Clubs Foundation and Charities Inc. and the Red Mountain Active Adult Center will be held 4-8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, at Red Mountain Multigenerational Center, 7550 E. Adobe St. in Mesa.

Play card games, craps and bingo for raffle prize tickets. Cost is $20 per person at the door, cash or check. Admission gets each person $500 in Lions play money. Must be 21 or older.

There will be a 40-inch color TV door prize and raffle prizes. Event includes a silent auction. Food and beverages will be available for purchase.

For more information, call Barbara at 480-985-1834 or Jim at 480-236-8836.

Also go to https://www.facebook.com/events/376825726015966/ and https://www.facebook.com/MesaHostLionsClub/.

Recent Posts

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

Comments

© 2017 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie