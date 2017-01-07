Mesa Arts and Crafts Festival Saturday, Jan. 7

The first Mesa Arts and Crafts Festival show in 2017 will be 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7. We will be returning to our normal home on North MacDonald right off of Main Street. We will have 40-plus vendors in attendance. There will be lots of fun, food and music for the family.
Peggy and Tim will be playing live from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. We will have face painter on site. We will have Susan with her famous hotdogs. We will have Dubb Ya Bee’s wonderful BBQ going on all day. Time to shop for what you didn’t get for Christmas plus you get to support local artists.
Our regular schedule is first and third Saturdays, October-April. The festival is on North MacDonald Street between Pepper Place and Main Street. The street on North MacDonald is closed to traffic, but parking is available all around the downtown Mesa area.
The Mesa Arts and Crafts Festival is a free event featuring unique artist creations, music and fun for the whole family. MACFest features the work of established and emerging artists and crafters. For more information, visit the website at www.macfestmesa.com. Artists and crafters desiring to exhibit their own work at Mesa Arts and Crafts Festival can follow the online registration for space at the www.macfestmesa.com the registration page or feel free to e-mail info@macfestmesa.com for more information.
Editor’s note: Karen Svoboda is the Mesa Arts and Crafts Festival Mesa vice chair.