Meet the artist: Vivian Stearns-Kohler

Name: Vivian Stearns-Kohler
Art medium: Oil and acrylic painting/photography/fused glass/and women’s fashion designer
City/town: Mesa
What do you like most about being a member of the Mesa Art League? I especially am grateful for the camaraderie and positive atmosphere. At each of the monthly meetings, we have a “snack and chat” that allows us time to mingle and share experiences. Members are quick to inspire and encourage each other, as well as celebrate successes. Some of our members are outstanding teachers, many of whom have shared their expertise in techniques and other aspects of art during the demonstration portions of our meetings, so I am constantly learning.
What is the inspiration/motivation to create your artwork? Being open to my surroundings allows me to try new techniques and not remain stuck in a particular style or subject matter. I’m much more experimental and loose than when I first started exploring the world of art. And putting in many more hours of creating since retirement has been a big factor in helping me “see” new possibilities.” Vibrant color and interesting shapes are what inspire me. I’m rather taken by surprise how I can create in one medium and translate it into another medium. For example, I’m using some of my clothing designs in my latest endeavor of fashion jewelry. So I just keep going….
When/how did you start your creative process? Before I retired from my career in human resources in 2008, I took courses in glass making. About the time I retired, I got started in painting at a yard sale, of all places, where I found a beautiful, large easel that came with art supplies all for $25. I thought I’d give painting a try, so I made the purchase. Since then, free to pursue this next chapter of my life as an artist, I’ve been painting ever since in oil and acrylics, as well as creating glass objects.
Give a description of the kind of artwork that you do. My artwork can be described as vibrantly colored abstracts, landscapes, seascapes, flowers, and animals in an impressionistic style with an eastern influence. Recently, I partnered with a socially conscious company that brings my abstract paintings and photography to life in wearable art and accessories for the home. The fused glass I create is either functional or decorative, with desert plants often incorporated in the fusing process. I have many happy surprises that appear in glass and, people are often drawn to those unplanned accents.
Describe your artistic vision and goals as an artist. My love of art is shared with the Veterans in my community where I teach a class sponsored by the Mesa Art League. It is very gratifying and fulfilling to see our Veterans have fun creating, in a non-judgmental, warm environment, so I plan to continue this volunteer effort. My goal as an artist is to continue to explore new mediums and learn new techniques that I can grow from and share with others.
Do you have a statement you would like to include about your artwork? Claude Monet said, “Color is my day-long obsession, joy and torment,” which is a statement that defines my feelings, and, thus, is reflected in my art.
To see more of this artist’s work visit: Oil/acrylic/fused glass – www.etoilecreations.com; women’s fashions and accessories – http://www.shopvida.com/collections/vivian-stearns-kohler
For more information about the Mesa Art League and military veterans classes, visit http://www.mesaartleague.com/