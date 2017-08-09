Mariachi Flor de Toloache, Mexrrissey, La Santa Cecilia perform Oct. 27 at Ikeda

Mariachi Flor de Toloache, an all-female mariachi group who recently toured with Dan Auerbach’s band The Arcs, will perform with Mexrrissey and La Santa Cecilia at 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 27, at Mesa Arts Center’s Ikeda Theater, 1. E. Main St. The concert is presented by Mesa Arts Center as part of the Performing Live Series. Celebrate Dia de los Muertos with the diverse sounds of modern Mexico. Los Angeles-based La Santa Cecilia’s sound blends Latin rhythms and rock and world music. Mexrrissey reimagines songs by Morrissey and The Smiths in Spanish with Mexican instrumentation and voice. Tickets are $38 and available at https://boxoffice.mesaartscenter.com.
The Mesa Arts Center box office, 1 E. Main St., is open 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and noon-4 p.m. Sunday. The box office phone number is 480-644-6500. For a Mesa Arts Center 2017-18 season brochure, go to https://www.mesaartscenter.com/download.php/misc/images-downloads/17-18-season-brochure.