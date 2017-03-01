March 6 lecture on prohibition in Arizona

The Arizona lecture series event 7 p.m. March 6 presented by the Apache Junction Unified School District Performing Arts Center is Bill Harrison with “Got Moonshine? – Prohibition in Arizona.”
Arizona has always been described as a “dry” state, but in 1915 people weren’t talking about the weather. Voters had banned the sale and consumption of alcohol in Arizona. For the next 18 years, Arizona lawbreakers would play cat and mouse with local cops and federal revenuers who were looking to destroy moonshine stills, arrest bootleggers and close speakeasies. This is the remarkable story of how prohibition changed Arizona and the United States. Mr. Harrison gives a presentation about good intentions gone bad and the degree of human cunning and ingenuity to get around the Volstead Act.
Tickets are available for $5 and may be purchased at the door (PAC is at Apache Junction High School, 2525 S. Ironwood Drive), at the AJUSD District Office, 1575 W. Southern Ave., or online at www.ajusd.org by clicking on the “Community” tab, then “PAC Tickets.”