Maker Faire returns to THINKspot in Mesa Oct. 4

Meet local makers and view their creations, participate in hands-on activities and try THINKspot’s resources at Maker Faire, a celebration of THINKspot’s fourth anniversary. It is 1-4 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 4, at Red Mountain Library, 635 N. Power Road. The event is free, according to a press release.
Maker Faire will feature an open house and numerous activities and displays including:
- Sunlife Amateur Radio Club showing ham radio apparatus and discussing 3D printing
- Demonstrations and hands-on activities to play with THINKspot technology
- Cardmaking
- Structure sensor demonstration
- Demonstration of THINKspot embroidery machine
- Demonstration of Lynda.com, an online learning database covering technology, business and creative tools
- Local artist Grace Uustalu showcasing her prints and drawings
- Discussion of the new THINKspot being built soon at the Main Library
“Maker Faire is a great way to showcase the lively spirit of making in our community,” Mesa THINKspot Coordinator Laura Royal said in the release. “Local people use amazing tools, technology, and creativity to build things large and small. We’re sure that folks of all ages will be inspired and find something new to make or do, including discovering how they might use the resources in THINKspot.”
Mesa THINKspot is a collaborative workspace and makerspace within the Red Mountain Library (and coming soon at the Main Library). People can find tools and programs to help them innovate, start or build a business and learn a new skill. The space features training on 3D printers and other devices, Collaboration Rooms with SMARTboards and programs on technology and new ideas.
For more information, visit www.MesaTHINKspot.org or call 480-644-3100.