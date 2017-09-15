Free family event – Mad Science Lab Sept. 22 in Apache Junction

Grab a lab coat and bring the whole family to the multi-generational center 6:30-8:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 22, and visit the Mad Science Lab. This event is free and offered by the Apache Junction Parks and Recreation Department. Kids, with their family, will explore, experience and have hands-on opportunities. This event can get messy so wear old clothes or a lab coat.
The entire Apache Junction Multi-Generational Center, 1035 N. Idaho Road, will be transformed into a science lab. Find dinosaur eggs, create paper airplanes, look at what a body is made of, watch a pop rock and Mento’s experiment and so much more. Come dressed as a scientist for a chance at winning prizes.
Watch as leaders explode a watermelon with just rubberbands. Last year this was a huge hit.
This is a great event for students to get ideas for upcoming science fair projects.
Take a chance and participate in the egg drop. Bring an egg container (container must already be made) and drop it from the second floor. If the egg is safe the participant wins a prize. Complete contest rules can be found at ajcity.net/fitfamilies.
Registration for this event is not required but check-in will start at 6:15 p.m. Doors to the lab will open at 6:30 p.m.
For more information on this program or other programs and services, call the Apache Junction Parks and Recreation Department at 480-474-5240 or visit www.ajcity.net/parks.