Ludovico Einaudi Oct. 17 at Mesa Arts Center

Ludovico Einaudi performs Tuesday, Oct. 17, at the Mesa Arts Center’s Ideda Theater. (Photo courtesy of MAC)

Ludovico Einaudi, said to be a pianist with rock-god tendencies, draws on elements of classical, rock, electronica and world music. He performs at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 17, at the Mesa Arts Center’s Ikeda Theater, 1 E. Main St. It is presented by Mesa Arts Center as part of the Performing Live Series.

His music has been featured in blockbusters including “Black Swan,” “The Reader,” “This Is England” and “J. Edgar,” according to https://mesaartscenter.com/index.php/shows/performing-live/ludovico-einaudi.

Tickets are $40-$80 and are available at https://boxoffice.mesaartscenter.com

The Mesa Arts Center box office, 1 E. Main St., is open 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and noon-4 p.m. Sunday. The box office phone number is 480-644-6500.

For a Mesa Arts Center 2017-18 season brochure, go to https://www.mesaartscenter.com/download.php/misc/images-downloads/17-18-season-brochure.

