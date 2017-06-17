Lost Dutchman Days Royalty Luau Party June 24 in Apache Junction
From left are Brooke Smith of Tempe, Lost Dutchman Days Rodeo 2017 senior teen queen; Jaelee Mernaugh of Gilbert, junior teen queen; and Ashley Issac of Gilbert, queen. (Photo by Richard H. Dyer, Independent Newspapers)
A Lost Dutchman Days Royalty Luau Party fundraiser benefiting the Lost Dutchman Days rodeo queens will be held 4-8 p.m. Saturday, June 24, at Elks Lodge No. 2349, 2455 N. Apache Trail.
A limbo contest, door prizes, music, dancing, games and a raffle table are planned.
Cost is $5 for entry and $10 for dinner and entry.
Call the lodge at 480-982-2349 for information.
