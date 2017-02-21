Lost Dutchman Days parade starts at 9 a.m. Saturday
Route for 2017 Lost Dutchman Days Rodeo parade Saturday morning.
It’s celebration time again in Apache Junction.
Banner Goldfield and Apache Junction Chamber of Commerce host the 53rd Annual Lost Dutchman Days parade on Saturday, Feb. 25. The parade begins at 9 a.m. on Apache Trail between Phelps Drive and Ironwood. Bring lawn chairs and enjoy marching bands, equine groups, military groups, royalty and a variety of specialty entries. Call the Apache Junction of Commerce for more details at 480-982-3141.
