Lost Dutchman Days parade entries sought

Jan 31st, 2017

(Photo by Richard H. Dyer, Independent Newspapers)

Above are marchers from the 2016 Lost Dutchman Days Parade in Apache Junction. Entries are being sought for this year’s parade. Go to the Apache Junction Chamber of Commerce website, www.ajchamber.com/Custom2.asp?pageid=7776, to download a registration form for a parade entry. Applications and payment will be accepted until Feb. 20. The 2017 Lost Dutchman Days Parade starts at 9 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, at Apache Trail and Phelps Drive, travels west to Ironwood Drive and back in downtown Apache Junction. The theme is “Legends of the Superstitions.” For information on the Lost Dutchman Days Rodeo and associated events, visit www.lostdutchmandays.org.

