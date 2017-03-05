Lecture March 13 on ‘The Cadet Nurses Corps in Arizona’

The Arizona lecture series event 7 p.m. March 13 presented by the Apache Junction Unified School District Performing Arts Center is Elsie Szecsy with “The Cadet Nurses Corps in Arizona.”
Congress established the U.S. Cadet Nurse Corps during World War II to meet the high demand for medical care provided by nurses. As the first federally funded women’s education program, it included a nondiscrimination policy decades before the civil rights movement. The trailblazing cadets and innovative healthcare practices at the five participating teaching hospitals in Arizona left a national legacy that continues today, nearly 75 years later.
Tickets are available for $5 and may be purchased at the door (PAC is at Apache Junction High School, 2525 S. Ironwood Drive), at the AJUSD District Office, 1575 W. Southern Ave., or online at www.ajusd.org by clicking on the “Community” tab, then “PAC Tickets.”