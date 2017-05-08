Learn your lizards at the Boyce Thompson Arboretum May 13

Steven Prager (Photo by David Majure)

Summer nature walks at Boyce Thompson Arboretum bring a weekly opportunity to learn about plants, birds and critters from a variety of guides – each with a unique perspective and wealth of knowledge.

Saturday, May 13, is the season debut of BTA’s popular once-a-month “Lizard Walk” series guided by Steven Prager and Cathy Wise.
Summer BTA hours are 6 a.m.-3 p.m. daily (no entry after 2 p.m.). Weekend nature walks are included with the $12.50 daily admission, $5 for ages 5-12.

Check the event pages at http://ag.arizona.edu/bta/events.html or recorded information (hours, directions, events, etc.) at 520-689-2811.

Editor’s note: Mr. Wolterbeek is an employee of the arboretum, at U.S. Highway 60 Milepost No. 223 near Superior.

