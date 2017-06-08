Learn about lizards at Boyce Thompson Arboretum June 10

Colorful, comical, skittering lizards are the hook for summertime lizard walks at Boyce Thompson Arboretum guided by outdoor educator “Wild Man Phil” Rakoci. Attend his excursion Saturday, June 10, and you’re likely to learn about more than just herps (that’s short for herpetology, the formal name for scientific study of reptiles).
“My goal is introducing people to their desert-dwelling neighbors, especially the ones which need to be better understood,” says Mr. Rakoci. Famous for talking nonchalantly while having a lizard securely clamped to an earlobe, he shares his affection for desert wildlife – while dispelling myths about misunderstood venomous critters.
This and most arboretum weekend nature walks are included with daily admission of $12.50. It is free to BTA annual members and also Arizona State Parks pass-holders. Check the event pages at http://ag.arizona.edu/bta/events.html or recorded information (hours, directions, events, etc.) at 520-689-2811.
Mr. Rakoci guides private nocturnal excursions in the Pinal County desert seeking rattlesnakes, bats, and other creatures more active by moonlight. Next dates are June 10, 17, 24 and 30 – continuing through September. Register online at wildmanphil.net.
Editor’s note: Paul A. Wolterbeek works at the Boyce Thompson Arboretum.