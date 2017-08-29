Labor Day weekend events at Boyce Thompson Arboretum

Boyce Thompson Arboretum in Superior southeast of Apache Junction is open all three days of Labor Day weekend.
Admission is $12.50 for adults and $5 for ages 5-12. Children younger than age 5 are admitted free. Check the Boyce Thompson Arboretum event pages at http://ag.arizona.edu/bta/events.html or recorded information (hours, directions, events, etc.) at 520-689-2811.
Labor Day weekend events include:
Meet photographer Jill Cockrum
Hummingbirds challenge nature photographers. They are fairly easy to photograph when they’re guzzling sugar water at a nectar feeder, but less predictable and not stationary without a convenient perch and lure. Mesa photographer Jill Cockrum enjoys the natural surroundings of the Hummingbird-Butterfly Garden at Boyce Thompson Arboretum to capture the vivid gorget of a male Anna’s Hummingbird – and the gemstone iridescence of a Broad-billed hummingbird.
She is the guest artist with a solo exhibition in the visitor center art gallery during September; guests and arboretum visitors are invited to meet the artist at her gallery opening reception 8-8:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 2.
Read about her at https://cals.arizona.edu/bta/jillcockrum.html.
Dragonfly Walk with ASU Prof. Pierre Deviche
With fanciful names like Blue Dasher and Mexican Amberwing, is it any surprise vivid dragonflies inspire poets and painters?
Research indicates dragonflies have existed for more than 300 million years. They outlasted the dinosaurs and are still going strong today. They have six legs, but can’t walk; they have incredible vision, but are deaf. Slow-motion videos reveal dragonflies bathe in flight by plunging into the water, sometimes as many as six times in a row, and dry-off by spinning head over heels at 1,000 rpm, while still in flight.
Arizona State University Professor Pierre Deviche guides the Saturday Dragonfly walk starting at 8:30 a.m. Sept. 2 from the visitor center breezeway. See colorful photos and read more about Flame Skimmers, Blue Dashers and Mexican Amberwings at his website, azdragonfly.org.
BTA pictures slideshow and talk
Historian-author Sylvia Lee arranged a slideshow and talk for 10 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 3, specifically for less-ambulatory Boyce Thompson Arboretum fans who are unable to go along on her guided walks. It is a chance to see rare historic photos in BTA’s air-conditioned lecture room. On her guided history walking tours Sylvia narrates nuggets of Arboretum history and it truly puts her stories in perspective when you’re standing right next to 1920s-era structures that date from Col. Thompson’s day, or beneath towering trees that were once saplings planted around Arizona’s oldest botanical garden.
Ms. Lee’s Sunday slideshow of vintage photos are enlarged on a big screen. Be here Sept. 3 to get better acquainted with Col. Thompson and his namesake Arboretum. Few have seen these rare images of historic structures and events, arboretum gardens and staff. Hear more behind-the-scenes footnotes she’s learned while researching the history of Boyce Thompson Arboretum over the past decade. There’s no fee or pre-registration. Just be in the Smith Building lecture room at 10 a.m.
Editor’s note: Paul A. Wolterbeek works at the Boyce Thompson Arboretum.