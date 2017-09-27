Joe Satriani, John Petrucci, Phil Collen at Mesa Arts Center Jan. 18

Danny Zelisko presents G3 featuring Joe Satriani, Dream Theater’s John Petrucci and Def Leppard’s Phil Collen at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 18 at Mesa Arts Center, 1 E. Main St. in Mesa, according to a press release.
Reserved seat tickets ($125, $89, $59, $55 and $49) go on sale at 10 am on Friday, Oct. 6, at Mesa Arts Center, 1 E Main St. in Mesa or at www.mesaartscenter.com. To charge by phone, call 928-776-2000. All tickets are subject to facility and ticketing surcharges. All ages welcome.
“G3 tours are always very exciting, challenging and a lot of fun for me,” Mr. Satriani said in the release. “I love any chance I get to stand on stage and play for my fans, but I especially love the crazy jolt I get when I can perform alongside other guitarists I admire. It ups my game, it ups their game and I know our audiences always get a real kick out of the whole experience,” he said.
Since its debut in 1996 the G3 tour has featured guitarists such as Steve Vai, Eric Johnson, Steve Lukather and Robert Fripp and has become a consistent concert hall sell-out attraction in the U.S., South America, Europe, Australia and Japan, according to a press release. “I could say that I’m surprised at the durability of G3 and how much it’s grown, but in a way I’m not,” Mr. Satriani says with a laugh. “I think part of its charm and its mojo is in the chemistry of having three top guitarists share what they do on stage. It’s fun, it’s unpredictable, it’s wild – it’s everything you could want in a show.”