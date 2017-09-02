‘Jazz Meets Poetry Series’ starts Sept. 28 at The Nash

The genius of jazz masters Miles Davis and Dizzy Gillespie will be celebrated in words and sounds as poets and jazz musicians converge on The Nash stage at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 28, for the first show of The Nash’s new Jazz Meets Poetry series.
The Nash is at 110 E. Roosevelt St. in downtown Phoenix on Roosevelt Row.
Jazz and poetry have a long history that these events seek to embrace. The series places poets and jazz musicians on the same stage to make art that is expressive, interactive, and unforgettable. Jazz musicians will improvise and accompany poets as they perform works based on the evening’s theme. The series kicks off Sept. 28 with a Tribute to Miles Davis and Dizzy Gillespie.
“Gillespie and Davis were two of the great trumpet players in jazz history,” said Jeff Libman, vice president of The Nash Board of Directors. “Both were members of Charlie Parker’s quintet, the most important bebop group. Their styles were totally different from one another. Gillespie was fiery and virtuosic, and Davis tended to play more sensitively and with great nuance. Their sounds are iconic and instantly recognizable.”
A script by Leah Marché, co-founder of BlackPoet Ventures and co-producer of the acclaimed “Cool Like That: A Tribute to Miles Davis,” will serve as a guide for some of the Valley’s premier performance poets.
“We constantly look for ways to merge spoken word poetry and music,” said event co-producer Mike Pfister, a musician and an ASU English professor, of his partnership with Mr. Marché and The Nash. “I am impressed by the wonderful talent our arts community offers as well as the arts organizations like The Nash that are willing to explore new opportunities for engaging audiences.”
Presented by The Nash and Marche-Pfister Productions, Jazz Meets Poetry events will be held throughout the year, each with a new theme, showcasing different voices, talents and styles.
Upcoming events include tributes to: Donny Hathaway (Oct. 26); Civil Rights (Jan. 19); Women In Jazz (March 22); and Gil-Scott Heron (April 26). A Jazz Meets Poetry roundtable will be held April 15.
Events start at 7:30 p.m. (doors at 7 p.m.) with the exception of the April 15 Jazz Meets Poetry roundtable (12:30 p.m.).
Tickets are available online at TheNash.org. Advance tickets are $15 or $8 for students; and day of $20 or $10 for students.
Follow on Facebook @WeJazzJune and @NashCenter.
More information is available at www.thenash.org.
Editor’s note: Laura Schairer is a marketing consultant for The Nash.